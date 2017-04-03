New tax trial date set for Independent TD Michael Lowry

A new trial date has been set for Independent TD Michael Lowry on alleged tax offences.

Mr Lowry (60), of Glenreigh, Holycross, Co Tipperary, is facing charges at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that he allegedly filed incorrect tax returns in 2003 and 2007.

On Monday, Judge Patricia Ryan set a trial date of June 6th, 2018. A pre-trial hearing date of April 27th, 2018, was also set.

The Independent TD initially appeared before Thurles District Court in 2014, charged with three counts of knowingly filing incorrect tax returns on October 31st, 2003, and one count of knowingly filing an incorrect tax return on August 3rd, 2007.

In 2014 Judge Elizabeth MacGrath formally sent him forward for trial to Nenagh Circuit Criminal Court, on his own bail bond of €500. His trial was later transferred from Co Tipperary to Dublin on the application of the DPP.