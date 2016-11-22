Music teacher jailed for three years over child pornography

A music teacher teacher from Wexford has been sentenced to three years in prison on two counts relating to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Appearing before Wexford Circuit Criminal Court, Éanna McKenna, with an address at College Green, Summerhill, Wexford town, pleaded guilty to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The 39-year-old music teacher taught at a number of Wexford town secondary schools and was also a church organist and choirmaster in the town.

The first count related to the possession of 521 images, and 159 movie files, on a personal computer at his home on June 6th, 2014.

The second count was that on dates between November 11th, 2010, and March 13th, 2011, he knowingly distributed child pornography.

The court heard the computers contained images of a baby and of children being portrayed in various sex acts with adults.

Garda Janet Walsh said a complaint was made by the defendant’s partner following a difficulty in their relationship, which led to a Garda search at the defendant’s home where the computers were located.

Describing the offences as horrific and despicable, Judge Barry Hickson sentenced McKenna to three years in prison on each charge, the second sentence to run concurrently.