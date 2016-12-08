Mother of six pleads guilty to bigamy at Limerick court

A woman was fined €100 at Limerick Circuit Court after admitting marrying a man while still married to her first husband.

Ivita Visnevska, a mother of six - who is originally from Latvia but with an address at Berberis Court, Ilford, London - pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of bigamy and to one count of knowingly providing false information on a marriage certificate application form.

The court heard the marriage registry office in St Camillus Hospital, Limerick, discovered they had serviced the false marriage five years later, after they were contacted by authorities in Latvia.

Bigamy carries a maximum seven-year jail sentence on indictment, the court heard.

On August 22nd, 2005, at St Camillus Hospital registry office, Ms Visnevska, (34), married fellow Latvian Alexandrs Limanovics, with whom she has two teenage daughters.

The “relationship ended” in October 2008, the court heard.

A year later, on October 16th, 2009, and while still married to her Latvian husband, Ms Visnevska wed Pakistani man Mirza Azam Baig in Limerick. She went on to have two sons with him.

No knowledge

Mr Baig had no knowledge Ms Visnevska was married at the time of their wedding, the court heard.

Latvian authorities contacted the Limerick registry office in 2014 informing them the marriage between Ms Visnevska and Mr Baig was not legal.

Ms Visnevska divorced Mr Limanovics on March 17th, 2014, the court heard.

The court heard Ms Visnevska is currently in a relationship with a third man with whom she has two young children, and is due to give birth to her seventh child next May.

“She has converted to Islam and changed her name to Esala Kana,” John O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said.

Noting he was “assured” by Det Garda Foley’s evidence that the false marriage was “not a sham marriage”, Judge Tom O’Donnell fined Ms Visnevska €100, allowing her six months to pay, for providing false information on a marriage cert.