Man with six previous jail sentences for rape and sexual assault released on bail again

A man who has received six jail sentences for rape and sexual assault during the last 25 years has again been released on bail pending sentence for sexually assaulting a woman on the DART.

Paul Moore (51) was due for sentence last week, but the case was adjourned to Monday to allow Moore’s case manager to give evidence on how he can safely live in the community.

On Monday, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the case manager was out of the jurisdiction. Judge Melanie Greally again remanded Moore on continuing bail until March 16th, 2017. She said the court should be alerted in the meantime if there were any matters of concern.

Moore assaulted the victim, an au pair, in 2014 as she was travelling home from college. Gardaí examined CCTV footage of the incident, but Moore was not recognised on the video until two years later.

In the meantime, he sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in the city centre after stopping them in the street and asking them for a cigarette. In 2015, he was jailed for 15 months for these attacks.

In that case, Judge Martin Nolan noted Moore “has a predisposition to violence towards women which manifests as rape and sexual assault”.

His other offences include raping a musician in 2001, for which he received 10 years and raping another woman in 1995, for which he received seven years.

Moore of Mountjoy Square, Dublin , pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexually assaulting the woman on the southside DART on August 28th, 2014.