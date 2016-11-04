Man threatened to ‘wipe out’ neighbour’s family, court told

A Dublin grandfather has been granted injunctions in the Circuit Civil Court against a neighbour who allegedly brutally attacked him and threatened to “wipe out his family.”

Safety officer Gerard Furlong claimed that last March he had been outside his home on Arran Road in Drumcondra, when he was approached by neighbour, Peter Lambe, who said in an “extremely aggressive” manner that he wanted to talk.

Mr Furlong alleged that he felt intimidated and unsafe and told Mr Lambe, who also lives on Arran Road that he did not want to speak with him.

The court heard that Mr Lambe then tried to headbutt Mr Furlong and to grab his shirt. Mr Furlong had fallen while trying to escape, and Mr Lambe had repeatedly punched and kicked him in his head and face.

Barrister Matthew Jolley, for Mr Furlong, told the court that the gardaí were called by a neighbour and his client, who was bleeding, was taken to the A&E department of the Mater Hospital.

Mr Jolley said Mr Furlong suffered significant swelling and abrasion to the right side of his face, a broken tooth, numbness in his upper right lip and soft tissue injuries. He had been physically and emotionally distressed and upset.

Mr Furlong claimed that he suffered severe anxiety after the alleged attack and felt unsafe when outside the front of his home. He alleged he suffers from depressive symptoms and needs to lock his car doors as he gets in.

CCTV camera

Judge Jacqueline Linnane heard that, out of fear for his and his family’s safety, Mr Furlong had installed a CCTV recording camera outside his home and made a formal complaint to An Garda Síochána.

He had instructed Murray Flynn Maguire solicitors who issued civil proceedings against Mr Lambe. The court heard that criminal proceedings are also being considered.

Mr Jolley said that about a month ago, Mr Furlong was walking with his two-year-old grandson when Mr Lambe approached them and said he should “get the f**king camera off” his house.

Counsel said that after Mr Furlong told Mr Lambe the camera was not looking at his house, he was told he “should drop all this legal and court shit” and that “if anything was to happen, he would wipe out his family.”

Mr Jolley told Judge Linnane that Mr Furlong had been in shock and in fear for his grandchild’s safety and had called the gardaí. The court heard that on another occasion Mr Lambe had also intimidated and falsely imprisoned Mr Furlong’s wife, Noreen, who has issued separate proceedings.

Counsel said Mr Furlong had been terrified by the brutal attacks and the threats and, “given the urgency of the matter,” was now looking for injunctions against Mr Lambe pending the hearing of the legal action.

Mr Jolley said Mr Lambe had been on notice of the application but had been trying to avoid service of the court proceedings. He did not appear in court on Friday.

Judge Linnane granted Mr Furlong a temporary injunction restraining Mr Lambe from intimidating, harassing, using or threatening violence against him and his family.

She also granted an order restraining Mr Lambe from coming within 10 feet of the Furlong’s property, except to access his own property.

Judge Linnane directed that, “given the seriousness of the matter,” Mr Lambe should be served personally with the court proceedings.