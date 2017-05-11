Man hurt in ‘mini avalanche’ at Dublin Airport settles €60,000 claim

A Dublin Airport worker who was injured when a mini avalanche of snow and ice fell on his head from the roof of a terminal has settled a €60,000 damages claim.

William Watson (57), of Kilcrea, Donabate, Co Dublin, was working at the then new terminal 2 during a period of heavy snowfall in December 2010 when the incident occurred. He took the action against DAA (Dublin Airport Authority).

Solicitors for Mr Watson stated in a Civil Bill that their client had been hit on the head and body by a sheet of snow and ice, leaving him with neck and back pain.

It was claimed by Mr Watson’s legal team that the incident had been caused by the negligence, breach of contract and breach of duty to the plaintiff, stating DAA had failed to warn him of the danger of a large fall of snow from the roof.

Safety helmet

DAA, it was alleged, had failed to cordon off the area where a fall of snow and ice was likely to occur and had not cleared large build-ups of snow on the roof of the terminal. He also alleged he had not been provided with a safety helmet.

Mr Watson claimed that he sustained trauma to his head and a soft tissue injury to his neck and shoulders. He had attended his doctor on December 6th, 2010, six days after the incident, complaining of severe headache and pains to his neck and lower back. He had been prescribed painkilling medication and referred for an MRI scan.

When seen again in July 2011 it was noted that Mr Watson was continuing to suffer bad headaches and neck and lower back pain . It was the opinion of his doctor at that time that he was likely to continue to suffer pain for a further six months.

Liam Bell BL, for Mr Watson, told Judge Mary O’Malley Costello in the Circuit Civil Court that the case could be struck out with an order for the plaintiff’s legal costs against the DAA, which she agreed to.

The amount of the financial settlement was not publicly disclosed in court.