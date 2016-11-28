Man guilty of firing shot which hit woman in her neck

A man has been found guilty of firing a shot through the window of a house, causing a bullet to lodge in the neck of a young woman inside. Gavin Sheehan (30), Laurel Ridge Estate, Shanakiel, Cork, had been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm at Hollywood Estate in the city on May 15th last, and with seriously injuring Ciara Sheehan. Despite sharing the same surname, the two are not related.

Ms Sheehan gave evidence during the seven-day trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, recounting what had happened to her. “I was standing in front of the window. I heard a loud bang. We ran towards the kitchen,” she said. “I felt my throat was getting all tight, my face was burning. I touched my neck, there was blood on my hands. That is when I realised I got shot in the neck.”

Her boyfriend Dylan Cunningham brought her in his mother’s car to Cork University Hospital. “I had surgery twice, the bullet was still stuck in my neck. I was five or six days in hospital.”

Outlining the background to the case, Donal O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said there was a dispute going on between the defendant and members of the Cunningham family, of 37 Hollywood Estate. Dylan Cunningham was in a fast-food restaurant in Blackpool, Cork, on May 14th last with Ms Sheehan, when the defendant came in. Ms Sheehan said the defendant asked Mr Cunningham for his phone number in the chipper, punched him once, then walked out.

The court heard there was a series of incidents at midnight on May 14th, including the smashing of windows, at Hollywood Estate.

“A shot is fired at 37 Hollywood Estate,” Mr O’Sullivan said. “The curtains are closed, the lights are on. Ciara Sheehan ended up being shot in her neck. She had to be operated upon and a bullet removed from her neck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr O’Sullivan said the State’s case was that Sheehan left his home with a gun in his hand and fired a shot through the window of that house before returning home from a different direction. He told the jury the evidence in this case was circumstantial.

Sheehan was found guilty on four charges after the jury deliberated for 3½ hours. He had been charged with having in his possession at his home a Smith and Wesson 60.96 semi-automatic firearm; possession of a single 9 millimetre calibre round of ammunition; discharging a firearm and being reckless as to whether any person was injured or not, and assault causing serious harm to Ms Sheehan, all on May 15th.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin thanked the jurors for their diligence and dedication. Sheehan was remanded in custody to be sentenced on February 14th next.