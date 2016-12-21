Man admits filming disabled nephew being raped by father

A 27-year-old man has admitted videoing and photographing his six-year-old disabled nephew being raped by the boy’s father.

The circuit court heard on Tuesday that the accused and his brother were arrested by gardaí after an international police investigation into child pornography led to an address in Co Tipperary.

Sentencing will be passed on Wednesday by Judge Thomas Teehan.

Computer equipment seized at the accused’s brother’s address was found to contain 11,472 images and 67 video files of child pornography, in some of which the six-year-old boy could be identified – while 955 more image files and one video were found on a USB stick seized at an industrial unit used by the accused’s brother.

The accused in this case pleaded guilty to four counts of producing child pornography – offences committed between January 1st, 2014 and March 20th, 2015.

Identity protected

None of the parties involved in the case can be named, to protect the identity of the young boy.

The accused was interviewed a number of times after his arrest on March 26th, 2015 and made a number of “admissions” to gardaí – including that he had videoed his nephew being raped and sexually assaulted by the boy’s father.

Both men are originally from Eastern Europe and the accused’s brother previously pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape and sexual assault and received a 20-year prison sentence.

Social worker Terry Bradshaw carried out a report on the victim and said the boy had “experiencd sexual abuse of the most extreme kind”. He said “the abuse had been circulated on the internet”.

The young boy has a disability which requires 24-hour care.