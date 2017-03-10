Man accused of murdering ex-partner dismisses his legal team

A jury has heard that a man accused of murdering his former partner and mother of their two children has dismissed his legal team.

Vesel Jahiri (35), originally from Kosovo but of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Anna Finnegan (25) at Allendale Glen, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 on September 21st, 2012.

He has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Karl Finnegan, causing him harm, at the same place on the same date.

On Friday, Mr Justice Paul Coffey told the jury of nine men and three women that Mr Jahiri has exercised his right to represent himself and has dispensed of his lawyers.

Prosecution counsel Mr Patrick Marrinan SC then called Garda Ryan Breen, who was attached to the Garda Communications Centre at Harcourt Square on September 21st, to give evidence.

Garda Breen agreed with Mr Marrinan that he answered a 999 call at 9.22pm on September 21st from Mr Jahiri. The jury then heard the 999 call made by a person identifying himself as the accused.

The prosecution also called Brian Conlon, a first cousin of the deceased, to give evidence. He agreed with Mr Marrinan that he identified Anna Finnegan’s body at the mortuary of Tallaght Hospital on September 22nd.

Opening the prosecution case to a jury last week, Mr Marrinan said that Mr Jahiri and Anna Finnegan were in a relationship for about ten years and had two young children together.

However, their relationship “turned sour” prior to September 2012 and they ended up separating. It is alleged that Mr Jahiri stabbed Ms Finnegan to death after he “battered” down her front door and attacked her and her brother.

The trial continues.