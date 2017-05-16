Jurors in child sex abuse told not to research on Facebook

A judge at the Circuit Criminal Court in Tralee has issued a strong warning to a jury that they are not to read about the case on Facebook or elsewhere online.

Judge John Hannan said the ban on internet and other research included himself and other court personnel.

“Don’t go looking up any of us either – when the whole thing is done and dusted, you can do what research you like,” Judge Hannan told the jury of six men and six women before a child sexual abuse case began on Tuesday at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

A man in his 40s is facing five charges in total, three of sexual exploitation involving inducing or coercing a child under the age of 18 and two of sexual assault. The complainant, a woman, was 16 at the time of the offences, which were alleged to have take place between November 2013 and March 2014.

The man has pleaded not guilty to each count.

Opening remarks

Judge Hannan said in his opening remarks to the jury, after they had been sworn in, that they were not to carry out their own research into the case and they were to “avoid Facebook” and the internet in connection with the matter.

He wanted them to have blank minds when it came to the case, the judge said.

He had told them they were free to take notes, if they wished, although he would at the end be summing up the case for them. He also told them they were not to discuss the case with anyone.

While the media “are very responsible in this country in relation to reporting” the jury was to ignore any previous media coverage, if there was such coverage, and to avoid listening or reading about the case.

The trial is set to begin on Wednesday.