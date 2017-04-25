Juror problem holds up Jobstown false imprisonment trial

The start of the trial of Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six other men on charges of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton has been delayed due to an issue arising with one juror.

Mr Murphy (34), together with South Dublin councillors Kieran Mahon (39), Michael Murphy (53) and four other men have entered pleas of not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on charges of falsely imprisoning the then Tánaiste and her adviser Karen O’Connell by restricting their personal liberty without their consent at Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Tallaght, on November 15th, 2014.

On Tuesday afternoon, Judge Melanie Greally, told 11 jurors there had been a development that had led to the jury losing a member.

She said the court would need to select a replacement juror from the jury panel on Wednesday morning. She said this was unfortunate but unavoidable.

The jury of five women and seven men were impanelled on Monday evening following a selection process that took 3½ hours and in which over 100 potential jurors were called in a random ballot.

Mr Murphy of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght; Mr Mahon of Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght; Michael Murphy of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, Dublin; Frank Donaghy (71) of Alpine Rise, Tallaght; Ken Purcell (50) of Kiltalown Green; Michael Banks (46) of Brookview Green, Tallaght; and Scott Masterson (34) of Carrigmore Drive, Tallaght, have all been arraigned and entered pleas of not guilty.

Judge Greally reminded the jurors that they were not to carry out their own research on the case or to discuss the case or evidence with family or friends.