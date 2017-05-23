Judge to direct acquittal of ex-Anglo chief Seán FitzPatrick

The judge in the trial of the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank Seán FitzPatrick is to direct his acquittal.

The development came on day 126 of the trial as Judge John Aylmer strongly criticised the investigation by the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

Mr Fitzpatrick of Whitshed Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow had pleaded not guilty to 27 offences under the 1990 Companies Act. These included 22 charges of making a misleading, false or deceptive statement to auditors and five charges of furnishing false information in the years 2002 to 2007.

It was the prosecution’s case that multi-million euro loans taken out by Mr FitzPatrick (68) and his family were “artificially reduced” for a period of two weeks around the bank’s financial end of year statement by short term loans from other sources, including Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS).

The prosecution alleged Mr FitzPatrick failed to disclose the extent of these loans to the bank’s auditors in the years 2002 to 2007. Mr FitzPatrick had denied all charges.

It was the country’s longest running criminal trial.

The trial began in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court last September and was scheduled to end by Christmas. It was delayed by weeks of legal argument in the absence of the jury and only began hearing evidence in December.