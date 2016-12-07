Judge issues advice for Jobstown water protester trial

A judge has advised legal teams in the upcoming water protestor trial to consider jury selection in assessing “what people might be considered unsuitable potential jurors” because of sympathies they may have for either side.

Anti-Austerity Alliance TD Paul Murphy (33) , together with Dublin Cllr Kieran Mahon (38) and Anti-Austerity-Alliance Cllr Michael Murphy (50) will be on trial with four other men on charges arising out of the alleged false imprisonment of then Tánaiste Joan Burton, two years ago.

Judge Melanie Greally said on Wednesday at a pre-trial hearing in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that the selection of the jury would be a difficult exercise and counsel for both sides should “apply their minds” as to what members of the public would be appropriate to serve on a jury panel for a trial of this kind.

“There would obviously be people who would have sympathies on either side of the issue,” said the judge before noting that this was something that “will need to be ironed out”.

Tony McGillicuddy, prosecuting, said all defendants were looking for a second pre-trial hearing and it was agreed that “as much consensus that can be reached in advanced of this date should be reached”.

Agreement

The judge set another date for January 26 next and said that there should be some agreement as to “what people might be considered unsuitable potential jurors” by that date.

She noted that it was expected that the trial of Mr Murphy of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, and his co-accused would proceed as planned at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on April 24th, next.

Mr Murphy, Mr Mahon of Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght, Michael Murphy (50) of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, Dublin, Frank Donaghy (70) of Alpine Rise, Tallaght, Ken Purcell (50) of Kiltalown Green, Michael Banks (45) of Brookview Green, Tallaght, and Scott Masterson (34) of Carrigmore Drive, Tallaght, each face charges arising out of a water protest in Jobstown on November 15th, 2014.

Ms Burton and her entourage had left a graduation event at An Cosan Education Centre at Jobstown, Tallaght, when a demonstration was held which delayed her for about two hours. She and her team had been attempting to travel by car to St Thomas’s Church for the rest of the ceremony when it is alleged violence erupted.

The second trial of six people accused of false imprisonment is due to take place on October 2nd, 2017, with a pre-trial date hearing for June 8th, 2017.

The final trial of five people accused of violent disorder has been set for April 9th, 2018, with a pre-trial date set for December 13th, 2017.