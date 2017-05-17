Jobstown trial: Plain clothes gardaí were asked to leave protest

Plain clothes gardaí were told to come away from the incident at Jobstown in 2014 as some of them were armed, the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has been told.

A garda who was there on the day told the trial of Solidarity TD Paul Murphy and six others, that at one stage a crowd of water charges protesters had surrounded a Garda vehicle inside of which were the then tánaiste Joan Burton, and her then assistant, Karen O’Connell.

There was a lot of jostling, garda Brian O’Connor told Tony McGillicuddy BL, for the prosecution. “The plain clothes members were told to move out of the way,” he said.

“Some were armed and that’s why.”

He said the vehicle was surrounded by protesters and it was being hit and kicked as were the gardaí that were around it. “I was being punched continuously. It was from behind so I couldn’t see by who.”

Garda O’Connor said he left at this stage, as he had been in plain clothes and all the gardaí in plain clothes were asked to leave.

Mr Murphy, of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, is accused of the false imprisonment of Ms Burton and Ms O’Connell by restricting their personal liberty without their consent on November 15th, 2014, at Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Co Dublin.

Also facing the same charges are: Kieran Mahon, Bolbrook Grove, Tallaght, and Michael Murphy, Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, both of whom are Solidarity councillors with South Dublin County Council; Scott Masterson, a self-employed courier, of Carrigmore Drive, Tallaght; Ken Purcell, a precision operative, of Kiltalown Green, Tallaght; Frank Donaghy, a retired construction worker, of Alpine Rise, Belgard Heights, Tallaght, and Michael Banks, of Brookview Green, Tallaght, whom the court was told does not have an occupation that brings him into contact with the public.

All of the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The incident at Jobstown was the most hostile he had seen since he started working with the Garda Public Order Unit in 2002, Sergeant Brian Boland told Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution.

He said the atmosphere was “hostile, menacing, there was an air of intimidation, and missiles were being thrown at us, eggs being thrown at us, it was very unpleasant.”

He said the unit tried to remove protesters from in front of the jeep, but as soon as one was removed, another would take their place.

“I felt this was futile, there were too many of them around,” sergeant Boland told the trial. He looked down “and there at my feet was Mr Paul Murphy.”

He said he recognised the politician, who had just been elected to the Dáil a month earlier. “I engaged with him and tried to build up some rapport.”

He tapped him on his shoulder and “congratulated him on his general election victory.”

Mr Murphy said it was a peaceful protest and he had a right to engage in an act of civil disobedience and he “wasn’t doing anything wrong.”

Sergeant Boland said he felt that at this stage the protest had been going on for two-and-a-half hours and had made the political point.

“Now it was getting dangerous.”

He felt Mr Murphy had “over-egged the omelette or burned the toast.” Mr Murphy said he was entitled to engage in civil disobedience.

Sergeant Boland said he agreed people had a right to protest and to assembly and that the gardaí recognised this and facilitated it, “but this had gone too far.”

“I said to him that he would be well aware as a law graduate that there was a conflicting right of movement and that our Tánaiste had been detained for two and a half hours.”

He said he asked the deputy how the matter could be resolved and Mr Murphy said his starting point was the public order unit would have to withdraw. The protest had been coming to an end but the arrival of the unit had aggravated the situation.

Sergeant Boland said he would mention what had been said to his superior officer. “I think Mr Paul Murphy was delighted with this. It appeared to be building a bridge or creating a way out for them.”

Mr Murphy got up from where he was sitting in front of the vehicle and went to talk with some Garda officers.

“He gave an indication that he would, I suppose engage with the protesters to get up off the road and free the road, “if the public order unit was removed. The jeep would then be slow marched up to a nearby junction.”

The unit withdrew and the slow progress of the jeep resumed. Sergeant Boland said he walked alongside Mr Murphy and asked him, as they were coming up to the junction, if he would use his influence to get the protesters to let the vehicle then go free.

Mr Murphy said he felt he could not do that as he had “lost control of the crowd”. When it was suggested he could try, using the loud hailer, Mr Murphy, the witness said, told him he could, but he would not.

He said he felt the people were very angry and that it wasn’t his mandate to get the protesters off the road. “He washed his hands of it at that stage.”

The vehicle had reached the junction but the protesters were not letting it leave. Some other Garda cars drew up, the two women were moved to these other cars, and were “whisked away to safety.”

garda O’Connor told Michael O’Higgins SC, for Mr Purcell, that after the events of that day there was a “giving out session” back in a room in the Plaza hotel hired by the gardaí.

About ten or more members were present. Asked if there was criticism of how the gardaí had handled the situation, he said there was.

“I wasn’t very impressed myself. I felt we weren’t protected enough up there.” Asked if there had been criticism of how the situation had been managed, the witness said there was. “There would have been giving out about that.”

The meeting consisted of “guards in a room giving out.”

They had spent three hours taking abuse and being covered in eggs and water. It was “a giving out session about what had happened.”

The trial, before Judge Melanie Greally and a jury, continues.