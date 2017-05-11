Joan Burton could have found ‘sanctuary’ in church, court hears

A garda has said one of seven men accused of falsely imprisoning Labour TD Joan Burton during a protest against water charges said the former tánaiste could have found “sanctuary” in a nearby church.

Solidarity TD Paul Murphy (34) along with South Dublin councillors Michael Murphy (53) and Kieran Mahon (39) and four other men have pleaded not guilty to falsely imprisoning Ms Burton and her adviser, Karen O’Connell, by restricting their personal liberty without their consent at Fortunestown Road, Jobstown, Tallaght, on November 15th, 2014.

The two women were attending a graduation ceremony at An Cosán adult education centre in Jobstown when protesters began demonstrating around them.

Insp Derek Maguire on Thursday continued to guide the jury through footage taken on the day on camera phones and CCTV.

The jury saw footage of the women leaving a local church where the ceremony took place and getting into an unmarked Garda car.

Insp Maguire identified the defendants, Paul Murphy, Michael Banks (46) and Scott Masterson (34) as being around the car in which Ms Burton and Ms O’Connell sat for up to an hour.

He also identified Michael Murphy as the man on the video footage saying: “she can have sanctuary in the church if she wants it”.

‘People power’

An unidentified male voice can be heard on the video telling a garda: “smile for Facebook”, “people power”, “yiz brought it on yourselves, fighting the communities, this is our community” and “shame on fuckin’ you”.

Another unidentified voice can be heard saying: “we have a right to refuse, we have a right to protest”.

Insp Maguire noted the footage shows a couple of things being thrown at the car and identifies himself in the act of asking the crowd to move back.

The jury also saw footage taken by a CCTV camera from inside the Garda SUV, to which the two women were later moved.

Insp Maguire told the court that people then sat down in front of the SUV. He also identified what he said appeared to be a stick landing on the vehicle.

Paul Murphy of Kingswood Heights, Tallaght; Kieran Mahon of Holbrook Grove, Tallaght; Michael Murphy of Whitechurch Way, Ballyboden, Dublin; Frank Donaghy (71) of Alpine Rise, Tallaght; Ken Purcell (50) of Kiltalown Green, Tallaght; Michael Banks of Brookview Green, Tallaght; and Scott Masterson of Carrigmore Drive, Tallaght, have denied the charges.

The trial continues before Judge Melanie Greally and a jury.