Hurler (13) awarded €15,000 over beer keg fracture

A 13-year-old schoolboy hurler, whose right foot was fractured when a beer keg fell on it while he was playing hurling, has been awarded €15,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Ivan Daly told the court that Kyle Kiernan had been playing with his school, Trinity Comprehensive Secondary School, at Setanta GAA club in Ballymun, Dublin, in September 2015 when one of a number of kegs which had been stacked nearby fell and hit his foot.

Mr Daly said Kyle was then taken to the emergency department of Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin, where X-rays revealed a fracture.

Judge Terence O’Sullivan heard that Kyle had needed to wear a below-knee cast for four weeks following the incident.

Mr Daly said the wounds have left a small scar on Kyle’s foot.

Negligence

Through his mother Denise Kiernan, of Coultry Terrace, Ballymun, Dublin, Kyle sued the trustees and board of management of Trinity Comprehensive Secondary School, and the trustees of the Setanta GAA club, both with an address at Ballymun Road, Dublin, for negligence.

Kyle claimed the defendants failed to have proper regard for his safety.

Mr Daly told the court the defendants had made a €15,000 settlement offer.

Judge O’Sullivan, hearing Kyle’s fracture had healed, approved it.