Girl who was struck in the face at GAA camp awarded €40,000

A young girl who was struck in the face during a GAA Cúl Camp has been awarded €40,000 in damages.

The girl, who was aged 14 at the time, received injuries after being struck by a bat while playing rounders in Co Donegal in 2015.

Letterkenny Circuit Court was told the girl was struck in the face by a bat while being shown how to play the game by an instructor on the camp.

The girl, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and was standing behind the man, had to receive plastic surgery.

Photos of the girl’s injuries were shown to Judge Terence O’Sullivan.

The judge remarked that the girl, who was accompanied to court by her father, had made a “spectacular recovery.”

‘Excellent recovery’

Barrister Peter Nolan said he was happy to recommend the offer made to the girl and said she was no longer suffering as a result of the accident and injuries caused.

“She has made an excellent recovery with no ongoing difficulties. The matter is now at an end,” he said.

He asked if the judge would direct that €1,000 of the compensation award to allow for a laptop to be bought for the girl.

The judge agreed, saying: “she has been through a hell of a lot.”

Special damages of €967 for various costs including hospital and consultant’s fees were also paid out.