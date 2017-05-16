Girl (9) attacked by neighbour’s dog is awarded €20,000

A nine-year-old girl, who was attacked and bitten by a neighbour’s dog two years ago, was on Tuesday awarded €20,000 damages against them.

Barrister Caitriona O’Reilly told the Circuit Civil Court that in June 2015 Lucy Flynn had been playing on the path in front of her home when she was attacked by “a big mongrel dog.”

Ms O’Reilly, who appeared with O’Donnell Solicitors, Foxrock, said Lucy, who is now aged 11, had been walking on the path when the attack took place.

The dog had bitten into the left side of Lucy’s abdomen and her mother had taken her to the VHI Swiftcare clinic in Dundrum where her wounds had been treated and she had been prescribed a course of antibiotics.

Lucy, through her father Ronan Flynn, of Barton Road West, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, had sued neighbours Geraldine and Thomas Byrne who lived next door on Barton Road West.

Her legal team had alleged that the Byrne’s had been negligent in failing to maintain control over their dog. Lucy had been very upset and distressed and when taken to the clinic doctors noted bite marks on her abdomen.

Ms O’Reilly told Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, that Lucy had been reviewed by her GP Dr Declan Cantwell two months after the incident. He had noted she had suffered significant injuries and reported scarring which he expected to improve with time.

Counsel told the court that although Lucy had lost confidence and was nervous around dogs she had made a good physical recovery and scarring had faded considerably.

Ms O’Reilly said the defendants had made a settlement offer of €20,000 in the case and she was recommending it be accepted by the court.

Judge Groarke, approving the offer and payment of the Flynn family’s legal costs, said he respected the family’s view that the matter should be done and dusted.

When the judge said: “I take it that the dog was destroyed,” Ms O’Reilly informed the court that it had not been put down.