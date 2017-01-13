Former solicitor jailed for stealing €850,000 from clients

A former solicitor has been jailed for 3½ years at Monaghan Circuit Court after pleading guilty to stealing €850,000 from client’s accounts over seven years. Paul Madden (50), a father of three, who had a legal practice in Clones, was sentenced by Judge Martin Nolan on two of 16 charges under the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act. He was sentenced to 3½ years on each charge, with the sentences to run concurrently. The remainder of the charges were taken into account by Judge Nolan in sentencing Madden.

The charges against the former lawyer all related to offences alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2013 at the premises of Paul Madden & Co, Fitzpatrick Square, Clones.

Madden, who was called by his defence to give evidence before sentencing, said he was remorseful from the bottom of his heart for what he had done. He said he was deeply regretful for the shame and disgrace he had brought on himself and his family and the impact it had on the legal profession.