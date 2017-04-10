Facebook comments ignited family feud, court told

Facebook comments sparked a family feud which erupted in a violent brawl on a town’s main street between “cousins, aunts and uncles”, Limerick Circuit Court has heard.

The inter-family clash occurred about 1pm, in Askeaton, Co Limerick, on March 14th, 2016.

William “Bomber” Harty, who stripped to his waist and delivered several blows during the melee, was jailed for three years with the final 18 months suspended.

Harty (26), of Maiden Street, Newcastle West, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder.

The court was told Harty had 109 previous convictions, including for violent disorder, possession of weapons, burglary, assault, escaping from custody, public order, and for road traffic offences.

Tensions running high

“Gardaí described tensions as running very high at the time of the ongoing feud. Gardaí say a feud was in existence over some issue on Facebook,” said Judge Tom O’Donnell.

After viewing CCTV footage of the incident, judge O’Donnell said: “Several women got involved. Absolute mayhem ensued.

“The accused got involved in a serious fight; the parties struck each other several times. It moved to the road and it caused traffic to stop.

“It was a very aggressive, very hostile environment...matters quickly ignited,” he said.

Harty, who was not the instigator but a willing participant, identified himself from the CCTV coverage and admitted his involvement.

“He did not shy away, he was actively involved,” the judge said.

Backdating Harty’s sentence to July 11th last, he said: “The speed of the violence which unfolded is unacceptable in a civilised society.”