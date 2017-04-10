Ex-bridal shop owner gets suspended sentence for stealing dress payments

A former bridal shop owner has been given a 12-month suspended jail sentence after admitting stealing dress payments from bride-to-be customers.

At her sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court, gardaí accepted that Shirley Flanagan, proprietor of Robelle Bridal, Annacotty, “did not intend to con” the women.

Ms Flanagan’s barrister said she found herself in financial difficulties and in a deep depression following the death of her young son in April 2011.

Ms Flanagan (36) of Rathurd, Donoghmore, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft totalling €3,600, on dates between January and May 2015.

Garda Sean O’Regan, told the court that gardaí received a formal complaint from one of Ms Flanagan’s customers on May 7th, 2015.

A number of women had paid Ms Flanagan cash for designer dresses, in some cases the women were given other dresses, while in other cases they did not receive any dress.

The mother of one customer paid Ms Flanagan €1,800 for a David Fielden dress, but never received it. In other cases, women gave Ms Flanagan deposits for dresses designed by Kenneth Winston and Justin Alexander, however they did not receive the dresses.

Gardaí were alerted to the thefts after the matter was highlighted on social media sites. They found no orders had been placed with suppliers, despite Ms Flanagan receiving money for the dresses.

Severely traumatised

The court heard Ms Flanagan had been severely traumatised by the tragic death of her young son.

Garda O’Regan said that the defendant had not “set out to con people” and was trying “to make a go” of the boutique business.

Cathal McGreal, defending Ms Flanagan, said she had set up the business as a “distraction” from her grief.

Garda O’Regan told Mr McGreal: “Things ran away her, she took risks.”

Ms Flanagan cooperated with gardaí and none of the weddings were cancelled as a result of her actions.