Dublin Airport worker spotted ‘lugging’ baggage drops €120,000 injuries claim

A Dublin-based Latvian national has withdrawn personal injury claims for €120,000 against insurance companies and two of their customers after having been secretly photographed lugging suitcases onto a coach he drove while claiming he was unfit for work.

Janis Kapteinis (34), a caterer at Dublin Airport, abandoned two €60,000 damages claims in the Circuit Civil Court after being questioned by insurance lawyers.

Mr Kapteinis pulled both his claims when Eve Bolster, counsel for Hertz Rent-a-Car, handed Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke pictures of him taking passengers from and to the airport, and lugging their baggage onto a tour coach.

Ms Bolster, who appeared with Hertz in-house solicitor Michael Brennan, told Mr Kapteinis, of Ashton Green, Swords, Co Dublin, he had been secretly photographed parking and collecting his coach away from his home so he would not be suspected of driving for the bus company.

When handed one of the photographs by Judge Groarke and asked had he driven the bus when he claimed he was unable to work, Mr Kapteinis said he had done so about four times a month as a favour for the coach owner.

Judge Groarke was told Mr Kapteinis had been involved in road traffic accidents in November 2013 involving a Co Fermanagh motorist and in December 2014 involving Hertz, and had claimed that in the first accident he had suffered back injuries which had been exacerbated by the second crash. He claimed neither crash had been his fault.

He denied suggestions by Mr Kearney that he had been involved in two other accidents which he had not disclosed to legal teams for either defendant.

Mr Kapteinis also told the court he knew nothing about an accident allegedly involving his private car and from which six claims had arisen, two from occupants of his car and four from passengers in another car involved in the collision.

Ms Bolster told Mr Kapteinis she would be calling a witness who would tell the court he had slammed on his brakes for no good reason which had caused the rear-ending of his car in the second accident.

Following Mr Kapteinis’s evidence and extended cross-examination, Ms Susan Connolly, senior claims manager for Royal Sun Alliance, told the court that six claims had been made in relation to the accident Mr Kapteinis claimed he knew nothing about.

Following a brief adjournment to facilitate talks between the parties, counsel for Mr Kapteinis told the court his client was withdrawing both his damages claims.

Judge Groarke said he would dismiss both claims and awarded costs against Mr Kapteinis to both defendants.