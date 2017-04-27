‘Dropped’ footballer sues ex-club for post traumatic stress disorder

A court case involving an 18-year-old man who is suing his former football club for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after he was dropped from a team a number of years ago continues in Cork today.

Seán Cooke, of Highfields, Ballea Road, Carrigaline, is taking a case at Cork Circuit Court against Carrigaline United arising out of how he was allegedly treated by coaches at the club when he was aged 13 to 14.

Mr Cooke told the court on Wednesday that he had aspirations to play soccer professionally and was extremely good. However, he told Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin that he was not given the opportunity to display his skills to talent scouts and stopped playing for the club because he was told he was not good enough.

“(I stopped playing) because I was not being treated right. I wasn’t being treated the way I should have been treated. I was told I was not good enough.”

He felt like he was dropped from the team in the 2012/2013 season after playing 32 out of 33 matches in the previous season. He maintained he was dropped because the coaches had had a falling out with his father.

Smashed phone

He stated he was very distressed by the whole situation at the club.

“I went home and locked myself in my room. I smashed my phone against my wall. For that year I could not play.”

His father, Declan Cooke, said he had brought a motion of no confidence against the coaches and that everything went downhill for his son after that. He claimed expressions of interest had previously been shown in Seán by scouts at Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa.

The court heard that in the following season Seán only started two out of the first seven games.

Kieran Hughes, defending, said the claims of bullying were unproven and the management committee gave the coaches their full backing.

Mr Hughes said in spite of the disagreement between Seán Cooke’s father and the two coaches, the teenager was played throughout that season. He said he played less frequently the next season because he was recovering from a knee injury. Seán Cooke refuted these suggestions.

Psychologist Caroline Goldsmith said Seán Cooke suffered post traumatic stress disorder as a result of being dropped by the team. The case continues.