‘Dropped’ footballer case highlights pressure put on volunteer coaches

The family of Seán Cooke who lost his claim for damages against Carrigaline United over his treatment as a young player issued a statement after the case wishing the club well in its future endeavours.

“Seán has since moved on with his life and he is happy playing elsewhere. He wishes his former club all the best in the future as well as his former team mates,” the statement read.

The family of Mr Cooke did not comment on the outcome of the case other than to express disappointment that Judge Seán O’Donnabhain did not find in their favour.

The case has highlighted tensions which can arise within sports clubs between coaches and the parents of young players.

Neil Cronin, treasurer of the Cork Schoolboys’ League, didn’t comment on the particulars of the case but said coaches as a rule do everything in their power to be fair and transparent in the choosing of teams.

“Every manager has to put out the best team. In the perfect world they would only have the right number of players to fill the team but that is not the reality. The reality is that everyone sees the world through their own child’s eyes. It is a difficult situation for parents as everyone feels that their child should be playing all the time.

“There is now an initiative under the player development plan which liberalises the situation. There is a roll on/roll off substitute. Now a manager can put on and take off a player and then put them back on so more kids get the opportunity to play. It gives everyone a chance.”

Mr Cronin said the transfer window from one club to another in the under-16 category was designed to be as fair as possible. Children have from August 1st until October 15th to transfer to another club under the rules of the Schoolboys Football Association of Ireland.

“The reason why this rule is in place is to to prevent kids leaving teams that are not doing well and joining teams that are doing well,” he explained.

Carrigaline United previously hit the headlines in 2014 when the club made the decision not to continue a league game after a player was allegedly subjected to a “tirade” of racial abuse during a match from a player on the opposing team. Abandoning the under-15 league game saw Carrigaline United relegated as a result of points lost that day.

The club was also fined a small sum for refusing to continue with the match. However, the club said they had made a “moral decision”.