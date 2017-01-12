Disqualified driver in 200 km/h Garda chase jailed for 5½ years

A disqualified driver who was pursued down the M50 by 10 patrol cars reaching speeds of up 200 km/h has been given a 5½ year sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard Andrew Allen (38) had recently been warned by gardaí that his life was in danger and said he panicked when an unmarked Garda patrol car signalled him to pull over.

Garda Paul Doona told the court that the pursuit, which began in Finglas and ended in Carrickmines, lasted about 30 minutes but that Allen had first encountered a marked Garda patrol car four minutes after the chase began. He collided with two patrol cars during the incident.

He said at the end of the pursuit along the M50 from the N3 to Carrickmines Allen was being followed by approximately 10 marked patrol cars with sirens and lights activated.

Allen, of Corduff Crescent, Corduff, Dublin, pleaded guilty to endangerment, dangerous driving and driving without insurance at various locations in the city on October 7th, 2015.

Allen also pleaded guilty to burglary at a house on the Navan Road on April 11th, last year.

He has 87 previous convictions, including 53 previous road traffic offences and was disqualified from driving at the time of these offences.

Judge Patricia Ryan imposed sentences totalling 5½ years with the final year suspended and ordered one year probation supervision.

Fiona Murphy, defending, said Allen offered a full apology for his actions. She said there was no doubt that some time into the pursuit he could not but realise it was gardaí who were following him.

Ms Murphy said he had panicked in light of receiving the warning of a threat on his life and felt he was in severe danger. She said he was currently using his time in custody well and making efforts to turn his life around.

In evidence, Garda Doona told Cathleen Noctor, prosecuting, that Allen was travelling at 180km/h and at times in excess of 200km/h. One of his tyres became detached from the wheel and debris scattered in the path of gardaí.

Allen veered onto slip roads off the motorway as if to take an exit before veering back at the last minute into the path of other road users. Near Leopardstown he collided with the rear bumper of a Garda patrol car and came to a stop surrounded by Garda vehicles.

The court heard no gardaí or members of the public were injured during the pursuit. Allen received medical treatment for minor injuries.

Garda Doona agreed with Ms Murphy that prior to the offences Allen had received a warning from gardaí that there was a substantial threat to his life and that he had been wearing a bulletproof vest.