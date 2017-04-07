David Drumm trial adjourned to later in the year

The trial of David Drumm, the former chief executive of Anglo Irish Bank, has been adjourned to later in the year because of legal issues.

A jury was due to be sworn in for the three-month trial on April 21st. On Friday Judge Karen O’Connor said a new date will be set on April 27th.

Mr Drumm (50), with an address in Skerries, Co Dublin, faces two charges of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors by allegedly creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were.

Mr Drumm faces one additional charge in relation to the EU transparency directive. He has yet to enter a plea to the charges.