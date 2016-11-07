David Drumm gets bail conditions relaxed for one day

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm has been granted a relaxation in his bail conditions for one day this week.

Mr Drumm appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Monday where prosecution barrister Sinead McGrath BL said an extended jury panel will be required for his trial next April, which is expected to last three months.

Mr Drumm (49), with an address in Skerries, Co Dublin, has been charged with 33 counts under two separate bills concerning alleged offences committed at the now-defunct bank. He has yet to enter a plea to the charges.

He is facing two trials – the first has been set down for April 24th next year and the second is due to take place in January 2018.

The court heard that the prosecution was willing to allow Mr Drumm’s bail conditions to be relaxed for one day this Wednesday when he will not be required to sign on at a garda station.

Mr Drumm is currently required to sign on daily at Balbriggan garda station every day. Last September, he lost a bid to have this reduced to a weekly basis after the prosecution alleged he posed a serious flight risk.

However, Ms McGrath said the prosecution was willing to make an exception on a “one-off basis in exceptional circumstances” for November 9th. A reason was not given in court for the relaxation, which Judge Melanie Greally granted.

In relation to the April trial, Mr Drumm is facing two charges of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2 billion larger than they were. He faces one additional charge in relation to the EU transparency directive.

Mr Drumm also faces 16 counts of offering unlawful financial assistance to members of businessman Sean Quinn’s family and 10 other individuals as well as 14 charges of falsifying documents.

These charges will be dealt with at a trial set down for January 12th, 2018, which is expected to last about two months.

Judge Greally adjourned the matter to December 14th, when a pre-trial hearing date is expected to be set.