Couple who failed to engage with bank have home repossessed

A couple who failed to engage with their bank for the past three years have had their Co Dublin home repossessed.

Judge Jacqueline Linnane said Mark and Joan Roberts had been asked in 2013 to provide a financial statement to allow the bank assess their ability to pay but it had never been furnished.

A year later, the bank had written to the couple making it clear they were being classified as non co-operative and legal proceedings for possession had issued.

Barrister Tomas Keys, who appeared with Eversheds Solicitors for Permanent TSB, told the Circuit Civil Court that some payments had been paid but not enough to meet the monthly repayments.

Mr Keys said that in November 2005 Mr and Mrs Roberts had been granted a €395,000 mortgage on their home at Drynam Close, Kettles Lane, Kinsealy, Co Dublin.

He said arrears now stood at €80,000 and the total amount still outstanding on the mortgage was €358,000.

Mr Keys said that on the instructions of the court the bank had sent an agent to check out the property and, although there was nobody at home, he had found signs it was still occupied.

Judge Linnane said the defendants had failed to engage with the bank and she made an order for possession of the property with a three months stay and granted the bank its legal costs.