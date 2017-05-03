Councillor killed in hit-and-run ‘helped people from all walks of life’

Victim-impact statement of Claire Doyle, widow of Kildare councillor Willie Crowley:

“Tuesday the 15th December 2015 started out a normal day, a day closer to Christmas holidays and looking forward to spending time with family and friends.

“All that changed suddenly. I received a phone call saying my husband Willie had been knocked down as he was making his way home in the early evening to prepare a menu for a Christmas dinner for those in need. Willie cooked this voluntarily for many years on Christmas day.

“I was driven to Naas hospital by a member of the gardaí. Nothing could have prepared me for what awaited me there – my husband Willie’s battered, bruised and broken body, his shattered skull and some hours later the devastating news that there was nothing that could be done because of the severity of the brain injuries. I spent the next three days and nights at Willie’s bedside hoping against hope for a miracle.

“The miracle did not happen. Willie never regained consciousness . . .

“The immediate sense of loss was overwhelming. Panic, anxiety, fear, insomnia, loss of concentration, loss of confidence plus the loss of identity continues to this day.

“The support of family and friends cannot replace the loss of someone taken so suddenly and so brutally. With energy, ability and enthusiasm in abundance, Willie was entering a new phase of his life preparing to stand as a candidate in the general election. I am acutely aware of the unfulfilled potential which adds to my loss . . .

“Willie worked tirelessly to improve the community of Newbridge. Willie did not discriminate and helped people from all walks of life. The huge loss to the community has exacerbated my loss of the love of my life. I have lost my husband, my best friend, my confidant and I do not look forward to my future.”