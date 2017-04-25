Childminder charged with causing serious harm to baby

A childminder has appeared in court charged with causing serious harm to a baby in March 2012.

The jury was told they would hear evidence that when the defendant presented the baby at Cavan General Hospital the child was suffering seizures and had extensive bruising around the face and head.

Opening the State’s case, Alice Fawsitt SC said a medical expert would say that “shaken baby syndrome” was the most likely cause of these seizures and retinal haemorrhaging and a detached retina. She said the jury would hear evidence that these injuries could not have occurred accidentally.

The defendant, a woman from Cavan, has pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the baby at her home.

The child’s mother told the court that her baby was “fine” on the morning of March 28th, 2012, when she brought her to the defendant’s home.

Seizure

She told Ms Fawsitt that she travelled to the hospital after receiving a call from the childminder, telling her that the baby had suffered a seizure.

After the child was hospitalised an investigation was launched. As part of this the mother told gardaí­she was concerned some of the entries in a child-minding diary kept by the defendant had been changed or added.

The court heard that in early 2012 there were incidents of the child having bumps and bruises. The mother recalled that on March 5th she noticed her daughter had a black eye and asked the defendant about it. The defendant allegedly said the child had hit her head off the leg of the table.

A few days later the mother said she noticed that the bruise seemed to have “grown in size” and again asked about it. She said the defendant told her the child had fallen for a second time.

The mother said she was becoming increasingly concerned at this stage and discussed the matter with her husband and with her friend.

She said she began to make inquiries about other child minders in the area and informed the defendant she would have her daughter minded by relatives.

Diary

The mother told the court that an entry in the diary about the child bumping its head on March 22nd wasn’t there before.

References to the child vomiting on three dates in March and to falling over on toys on March 6th were not in the diary before the date of hospitalisation, the mother testified.

Under cross examination she agreed with Remy Farrell SC, defending, that she didn’t read all the entries in the diary every day and that she had not noticed other entries about bumps.

She agreed that until the beginning of March the arrangement between the defendant and her family was “working out very well”.

The trial continues before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury of six men and six women. There is a court order prohibiting publication of anything that would identify the child.