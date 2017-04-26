Brother and sister awarded damages over bedbug bites in Dublin hostel

A sister and brother, who suffered bedbug bites while they were living in a Dublin hostel, have been awarded damages for personal injuries in the Circuit Civil Court.

Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke today heard that in June 2013, Keji Bamidele (9) and David Olurim (3) were living at the Georgian Court Hostel, Lower Gardiner Street, when the incident happened.

The children’s mother, Oyindamola Bamidele, said in an affidavit that there was an infestation of bedbugs in their room and during four weeks, the three of them suffered bites on their faces and bodies. She said the hostel was owned by Fazyard Limited, of Clondalkin Towers Hotel, Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin, Dublin.

The court heard that Keji, who was five years old at the time, suffered severe itchiness and irritable skin. She had been taken to her GP and had later attended the emergency department of Temple Street Children’s University Hospital, Dublin, along with her brother, David.

Judge Groarke was told that Keji suffered a number of bedbug bites to her body and face while David, who was five weeks old at the time, suffered bites to his head.

Through their mother, Oyindamola Bamidele, of Brega, Hamlet Lane, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, the children sued Fazyard Limited for negligence. They alleged the accommodation had been unclean, unhygienic and unfit for human habitation.

They claimed the defendant failed to inspect the room regularly and failed to act immediately after Ms Bamidele made a complaint to the landlord. They also claimed it failed to have sufficient regard for health and safety.

The court heard that following the children’s attendance at hospital, the defendant had contacted Pest Guard and the room was disinfected following an inspection. Keji and David’s case was that this should have been organised as soon as their mother had complained.

Judge Groarke, hearing that the children had made a quick recovery, approved a €5,000 settlement offer in respect of Keji’s claim and a €3,000 offer in respect of David’s.