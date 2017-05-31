Armagh man jailed for ramming taxis and a Garda van in Dundalk

A man who rammed three taxis and Garda van in a stolen car has been jailed for six months.

Dundalk Circuit Criminal Court heard one of the taxis was forced on to two wheels by the ramming.

Aaron Brady (26) was deported from the United States last week and arrested on his arrival at Dublin Airport on foot of warrants issued by the District Court and Circuit Court in Dundalk in 2013.

Brady from Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had pleaded guilty to the Circuit Court offences and was due to be sentenced in April 2013 but had, the court heard, instead gone to the UK and then to the US.

Garda Sgt John Moroney told the court he was in a Garda patrol van on Park Street, Dundalk, about 4.10am on October 2nd, 2011 , when a car pulled up along side it. He recognised Brady as the driver.

He said Brady gave him the fingers and did not have his hands on the steering wheel.

The car, which had been stolen in Co Cavan, was driven off by Brady on a circular route around Dundalk town centre.

CCTV shown to Judge Petria McDonnell showed Brady ramming three taxis before speeding off.

“Gardaí feared for the life of the people present and were of the view the vehicle had to be stopped,” Sgt Moroney said.

Brady rammed the Garda van on Park Street and as he was pursued, he rammed it again.

Brady pleaded guilty to using the stolen vehicle, criminal damage to the patrol van and dangerous driving. He has previous convictions for road-traffic and public-order offences.

Judge McDonnell said Brady had showed a “disregard for public safety”.

She imposed six-month jail terms for using the stolen vehicle and dangerous driving and 12 months, with six months suspended, for criminal damage.