All-Ireland winner pleads not guilty to theft of more than €90,000

Tipperary hurling goalkeeper Darren Gleeson has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he stole more than €93,000 using cheques between 2013 and 2015.

Mr Gleeson (35) from Shesharoe, Portroe, Nenagh pleaded not guilty to two charges of stealing a total of €32,000 from a man in Co Tipperary in 2013, and two alternate charges of obtaining the same sum of money by deception.

A jury is being sworn in to hear the case at Nenagh Circuit Court.

Mr Gleeson, who worked in the financial services industry, is on bail and legal aid was granted by Judge Elizabeth McGrath. He was a member of the Tipperary senior hurling team who defeated Kilkenny in September’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park.

He also won a medal in 2010 when he was a substitute when Tipperary beat Kilkenny. He has won six Munster senior hurling championship medals.

Charges

The charges against the hurler are that he stole €50,000, by lodging a cheque made payable to himself and and drawn on the account of a woman, on May 21st, 2014; that he stole €10,000 on February 26th, 2015, by lodging a cheque made payable to himself and drawn on the account of the same woman; and stole €1,960 on September 6th, 2013, via the same method.

He is also charged with stealing €22,000 from a man on November 29th, 2013, by lodging a cheque made payable to himself and drawn on the account of that man; and with stealing €10,000 from the same man on February 25th, 2013, using the same method.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in banks in Nenagh, Thurles and Limerick and the charges are under section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.