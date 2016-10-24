Court rules against NI Christian bakers in gay cake case

The Belfast Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling that Ashers Baking Company discriminated against gay man Gareth Lee in the so-called “gay cake” case.

On Monday, three Court of Appeal judges found that the company had discriminated against Mr Lee, a gay right activist, on grounds of sexual orientation contrary to the Equality Act (Sexual Orientation) Regulations 2006.

Ashers had appealed last year’s Belfast County Court decision which found it guilty of discrimination because it refused to bake the cake with a slogan promoting same-sex marriage. It was fined £500.

Ashers, which has six shops in the greater Belfast area, was prosecuted for refusing to bake a cake with the message “Support Gay Marriage” and featuring the Sesame Street characters with their arms around one another.

One of its shops in Belfast initially accepted the order but later declined it on the basis that the slogan contradicted its conscientious religious beliefs.

Mr Lee took the successful case against Ashers, which is owned by Colin and Karen McArthur. Their son Daniel is managing director of the company.

Mr Lee’s case was supported by the North’s Equality Commission.

The McArthurs insisted their problem was with the cake and not the customer.

The three appeal judges, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan and Lord Justices Weatherup and Weir found that a supplier may provide a “particular service to all or to none but not to a selection of customers based on prohibited grounds”.

They added, “In the present case the appellants might elect not to provide a service that involves any religious or political message. What they may not do is provide a service that only reflects their own political or religious message in relation to sexual orientation.”