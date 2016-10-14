Court rejects woman’s appeal over ‘unjustified’ symphysiotomy

A woman’s claim there was “no justification whatsoever” for a symphysiotomy carried out on her in a Dublin maternity hospital when she was aged 24 in 1963, 12 days before her first baby was born, has been unanimously rejected by a three judge Court of Appeal.

The 77-year-old woman, who was in court, was clearly upset by the decision.

Her case was regarded as a test case for some 30 other actions over symphysiotomies but the appeal court stressed today each case must be decided on its own particular circumstances.

While another woman previously obtained €350,000 damages over a symphysiotomy performed on her at age 18, that case was very different as it involved a baby being delivered prior to the symphysiotomy being carried out, Ms Justice Mary Irvine said. In this case, clinicians took the view there would be an obstructed labour, she said.

Legal sources believe the judgment will, nonetheless, have adverse implications for other cases making similar claims concerning justification of the procedure, carried out rarely from the mid 1940s to the mid 1960s in the three Dublin maternity hospitals as an alternative to Caesarean section.

Symphysiotomy was performed to address “disproportion” - when the baby is considered too big to pass through the mother’s pelvis and involved partly cutting the fibres joining the pubic bones at the front of the pelvis to increase pelvic capacity and facilitate easier delivery.

The woman claimed the antenatal symphysiotomy carried out in her case - one done without a trial of labour - was unnecessary and unjustified, done without her knowledge and she suffered lifelong consequences, including incontinence, back pain and mental health difficulties.

The High Court accepted, for much of her adult life, she laboured under a range of physical and psychological difficulties caused or contributed to by the symphysiotomy but rejected her claim it was done without any justification.

Giving the court’s unanimous judgment dismissing her appeal, Ms Justice Irvine said the type of symphysiotomy carried out on the woman has long since been abandoned “and for good reason”. Assessed by present day standards in a country where women can better control their own fertility, it would today be considered “inherently defective”.

Understanding

However, the mechanics of labour were not as well understood in 1963 as they are now and the circumstances of women of childbearing age have changed substantially, she said. Even by the late 1960s, there was a much greater understanding about a mother’s ability to deliver a baby which appeared disproportionately large for her pelvis..

By the standards of 1963, and the “very particular” circumstances of this woman, it simply cannot be said there was not credible evidence to support the High Court’s finding she had not established this antenatal symphysiotomy could never, in any circumstances, have been justified, the judge found.

The High Court was entitled to conclude a “reasonable and respectable” body of clinicians of like expertise to the hospital master who performed this symphysiotomy, would have approved of the use of an antenatal symphysiotomy in the circumstances of this case.

There was “credible evidence” from two obstetricians called by the hospital, supported by various medical articles, reports and materials, that, in 1963, there were circumstances in which clinicians considered it possible, in advance of labour, and with perceived benefits of X rays of the pelvis and examination under anaesthetic, to predict or suspect such likely disproportion between the foetal head and pelvis they could be reasonably certain the mother would not be able to deliver vaginally without surgical intervention via Caesarean or symphysiotomy.

In the rare case, and the court accepted very few cases fell into this category, where it was considered providing more room within the pelvis - which would be achieved by symphysiotomy - would allow the baby be delivered vaginally, that procedure “would have met with general approval”, she found.

She also found symphysiotomy or antenatal symphysiotomy was in 1963 considered to offer “significant benefits” to the mother and to protect both mother and baby from the dangers of obstructed labour.

It rendered the mother capable of a vaginal delivery thus protecting her form mortality and other risks attached to Caesarean delivery, the likely alternative necessary intervention, the judge said.

It would also enable the mother, when artificial contraception or sterilisation was not available - avoid risks including to mortality from repeat Caesarean, she said. There was “credible” evidence, once a mother had one Caesarean for disproportion, she would likely have all later deliveries by Caesarean.

The understanding of clinicians at that time was symphysiotomy was a “relatively benign” procedure without significant adverse consequences for the mother and such studies as existed concerning the practice supported that view, the judge said.

Clearly, with passage of time, advances in medical knowledge and greater scrutiny and follow up of patients subjected to the procedure, those views “have long since been abandoned if not discredited”.

The court also granted the hospital’s cross-appeal against the High Court finding that the two year time limit for bringing the case had expired.

Costs issues will be decided later.