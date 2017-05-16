Couple who died in Fermanagh suspected murder-suicide are named

A couple who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Northern Ireland have been named locally.

Peadar Phair (55) and 51-year-old Concepta Leonard were found dead at a house in the Abbey Road area of Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh on Monday afternoon.

Detectives believe Ms Leonard was murdered inside her isolated home in the lakeland county.

A third person, a man aged in his 30s , suffered stab wounds. Investigators are treating that attack as attempted murder. He is in hospital in a stable condition.

Police Service of Northern Ireland detective chief inspector Eamon Corrigan said: “We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.”

Former Fermanagh and South Tyrone SDLP Assembly member Richie McPhillips said Ms Leonard was a businesswoman involved in catering, as well as a musician.

Police established a large cordon around the Abbey Road house last night, with forensic officers in white suits working into the night. Officers carried out door-to-door enquiries. The house is large and detached, at the top of a hill. Forensics experts combed it for clues.

Detective chief inspector Corrigan added: “Post-mortem examinations will be carried out in due course and at this stage we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we are treating the death of the woman as murder.” Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

