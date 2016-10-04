Couple in their 30s tied up and robbed by armed gang in Co Down

A couple in their 30s have been tied up and robbed in their home by an armed gang.

PSNI detectives said three men, two of whom were suspected of carrying guns, confronted the man and woman when they called to their house in the Chinauley Park area of Banbridge, Co Down on Monday night.

It is understood the gang knocked on the couple’s door. They then tied them up, demanded money, ransacked the house and stole a sum of cash and the family car, a white Mercedes CLA 45.

A PSNI spokesman said the couple were not physically injured, but left shocked by their ordeal.

Detectives have appealed for information on the gang and said one man was in his mid 30s or early 40s, of medium build and height and with dark brown stubble.

A second is about six feet tall and well built, and a third was about five feet five inches tall and of slim build.

PA