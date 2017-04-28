Couple arrested in Waterford on suspicion of aiding Isis

Gardaí have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of running an online collection fund for the Islamic State terror group.

Detectives believe the Waterford-based couple have been taking donations from Islamic State sympathisers online and sending the funds on to Syria.

While the identity of the recipient of the money is not known, gardaí believe the cash is going to the terror group, also known as Isis.

The couple, who are in their 20s, have been in Ireland for some time, though they have spent most of their lives in the UK.

The man is believed to have been born in Ireland, to an Irish mother, but raised in the UK. The woman arrested with him yesterday is from the UK. They are closely linked to a man in his 30s who has been at the centre of a UK anti-terror inquiry.

Connections

That man has terrorist connections in England, Turkey, Iraq and Syria. The police in England arrested him on suspicion of collecting money from people in the UK and internationally online for sending to Isis leaders in Syria and Iraq.

British police have been working closely with specialist Garda units and local gardaí in Waterford, it is understood. The arrests were made yesterday on the basis of evidence gathered by the Garda and information supplied by the British.

Detectives believe the Waterford-based couple have been taking donations from Islamic State sympathisers online and sending the funds on to Syria.

The married couple were arrested by gardaí at a rented flat in Waterford city at about 10am. They were arrested on suspicion of having committed offences under the Criminal Justice Terrorist Offence Act 2005.

Gardaí cordoned off the property and a number of items including mobile phones and computer equipment were seized for examination.

The suspects may be held for up to 24 hours before being charged or released.