Council faces €150,000 bill over Trump golf course dispute

A Clare man has won his battle to retain the right of access to Doonbeg beach by walking across Donald Trump’s luxury golf course.

The county council now faces a €150,000 legal bill after it decided to extinguish the right of way despite the issue of public access not apparently troubling the US presidential candidate.

The Supreme Court awarded costs against the council, and in favour of James McNulty, when a case involving the Trump-owned Doonbeg Golf Links and Hotel came before it yesterday. Trump bought the Doonbeg property in 2014 when it went into receivership.

Prior to this, Mr McNulty had challenged the council’s decision to extinguish a right of way. The council won in the High Court in 2011, but Mr McNulty appealed.

The court was told the council had decided not to go ahead with extinguishing the right of way, as there had been no response from the owners to the proposal. Mr Justice Frank Clarke said it appeared “Trump has no interest in extinguishing the right of way”.

Mr McNulty was not at home yesterday but a woman who answered the phone said the news would come as a great relief. There was no response to requests for comments from the hotel and the council.