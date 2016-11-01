Could strike enhance Garda Commissioner’s reputation?

The move by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to direct every member of the Garda to be available for duty on Friday has changed the nature of the pay row the staff associations have been embroiled in with Government.

She has essentially countermanded the planned withdrawal of service by members of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) and Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) from 7am on Friday for 24 hours.

If enough people in both associations buckle under the pressure of the order and turn in for work, Ms O’Sullivan will have policed the State effectively and safely despite the unprecedented GRA and AGSI action.

If members of the organisations ignore her order, it is an affront to Ms O’Sullivan’s authority, though it is very unlikely to damage her long term.

The staff associations are in dispute with Government rather than the the commissioner, who has no role in deciding to restore their pay or not.

It means the position she now finds herself in is not of her own making. And many in Garda Headquarters believe this crisis has the potential to enhance her reputation rather than undermine her.

“There is an element that if this passes off without major incident she will be regarded to have done a good job under pressure,” said one senior officer.

“And if a number of things went wrong on the day, I’m not sure people would blame her or indeed any of the members who turn up for work on the day.”

Others said the Government’s negotiations with the GRA and AGSI had taken too long, leaving Ms O’Sullivan with very little time to put a contingency plan in place.

They believed that factor meant the Government rather than senior Garda management would be blamed by the media and the public if problems emerged for lack of policing.

Available

Between those estimated 300 officers who are not AGSI or GRA members and about 200 gardaí, sergeants and inspectors who are not members of the organisation, approximately 500 members will be available on Friday come what may.

The emergency response unit and regional support units have effectively been exempted from the withdrawal of service by the associations.

While 100 of them would only ever be on duty at any one time, the combined estimated full strength of about 200 will now be available on Friday as all rest days and leave is now cancelled.

That brings the number of personnel available to 700.

It means only a relatively small number of AGSI and GRA members need to comply with Ms O’Sullivan’s order so that a skeletal policing service could be put in place.

“We just have to wait and see, but we do think we will get some numbers – that at least hundreds of members will come in now that they have been told they have to,” said one senior officer.

“There is not a huge amount more we can do or the commissioner can do. And I think the public accept that – that it’s up to the Government to stop this happening.”