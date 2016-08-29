Cork-based GP accused of poor professional performance

A Cork-based doctor who is alleged to have carried out only a “perfunctory” examination of a female patient has appeared at a fitness to practise inquiry of the Medical Council.

Dr Saleem Sharif, a locum GP from Ballyphehane, is accused of poor professional performance over an alleged failure to properly investigate the patient, who had recently given birth to twins.

Dr Sharif saw Alison Hunter at the GP Now clinic in Sandyford, Co Dublin, in October 2014, several weeks after she had given birth to twins by emergency caesarean section.

Mrs Hunter went to the GP after suffering flu-like symptoms and an odorous discharge. She says the consultation lasted no more than five minutes.

The council alleges Dr Sharif asked her only two questions, in relation to the discharge and whether she was suffering a sore throat. It is alleged he did not conduct any physical examination or further inquiries or investigations.

In 2011, Dr Sharif was found guilty of poor professional performance over his treatment of a cardiac patient while working on call in Cork two years earlier.

Last year he made a €733,000 settlement with the Revenue Commissioners in relation to his tax affairs.

In the case being heard on Monday, Dr Sharif diagnosed a urinary tract infection and prescribed antibiotics for Mrs Hunter. However, her symptoms worsened on returning home and she became increasingly unwell.

Her husband Carl called an ambulance the following day after her temperature reached 39.6 degrees and her body went into spasm. She was taken to the Rotunda maternity hospital in Dublin, where staff diagnosed endometritis, an inflammation of the uterus which can lead to sepsis and organ failure if not properly treated.

She was put on a course of treatment and her condition improved within a number of days.

Simon Mills, for Dr Sharif, said his client had offered Mrs Hunter and her husband his sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. He described the incident as an “isolated case” involving a failure to take an adequate history or carry out an adequate examination.

Dr Sharif accepted the wrong diagnosis had been reached but has not come to the attention of the Medical Council since 2014, he said.

Mr Mills said his client was prepared to give the council a number of undertakings; he undertook not to repeat the conduct he is accused of, to co-operate with a performance review and to agreed to being censured.

The committee has adjourned to consider this offer.