Cork-based GP accused of multiple ‘acts of incompetence’

A Cork-based GP has been accused of multiple “acts of incompetence” by his failure to properly diagnose a serious infection in a patient.

Dr Saleem Sharif displayed a “worrying level of clinical judgement” by jumping to an incorrect conclusion about the condition of the patient without carrying out examinations or tests, a disciplinary hearing into his conduct has heard.

Eoghan O’Sullivan, for the chief executive of the Medical Council, said Dr Sharif was the subject of the previous fitness to practise hearing in 2011, when he was found guilty of poor professional performance for failing to carry out a proper examination of a patient.

Mr O’Sullivan said Dr Sharif, a GP with a private practice in Ballyphehane, deserved credit for admitting to poor professional performance for failing to properly examine and perform tests on the patient in the current case.

The patient, Alison Hickey, has told the inquiry she was feeling very unwell and could barely walk when she went to see Dr Sharif at the GP Now clinic in Sandyford, Dublin, in October 2014.

Dr Sharif diagnosed a low-grade urinary tract infection but Ms Hickey was found to have suspected sepsis when she was taken by ambulance to the Rotunda hospital a day later.

Mr O’Sullivan said the significance of Dr Sharif’s various clinical failings could only be appreciated by reference to Ms Hickeys circumstances. She had given birth to twins three weeks earlier, delivered by emergency caesarean section after she suffered pre-eclampsia.

Systemic infection

In a five-minute consultation, Dr Sharif’s clinical failings were numerous, counsel said. He didn’t take a detailed history of the patient, physically examine her or carry out tests.

Each failing was an “individual act of incompetence,” Mr O’Sullivan said. The shivers Ms Hickey was experiencing were indicative of a systemic infection, not the urinary tract infection he diagnosed.

“To jump to that conclusion and form that impression in the absence of taking a history and carrying out investigations displays a very worrying lack of clinical judgment.”

Simon Mills, for Dr Sharif, said there was no evidence that Ms Hickey’s outcome was made worse by what happened at the appointment with his client.

He said no question of “recidivism” arose in relation the 2011 finding against Dr Sharif because there was no question about the quality of the examination he carried out on the patient in this case. What was at issue was the location where the examination was performed.

Mr Mills said his client wrote an apology to Ms Hickey in January 2015 but this was not communicated to her by GP Now until a month later, and it was this lack of response by the practice that led to Ms Hickey’s husband making a complaint to the Medical Council.

Pleading for mitigation, Mr Mills said it would be disproportionate for the council to take any action that would affect his client’s professional registration. It would also be an error in principle to take into account the previous inquiry as evidence of recidivism.

The fitness to practise committee has retired to consider its verdict.