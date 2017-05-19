Concepta Leonard funeral told of life spent sharing the gift of music

Mourners at the funeral of Concepta Leonard who was killed on Monday in a suspected murder suicide at her home near Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh have been told of the “evil lurking in the shadow.”

The 51-year-old was stabbed to death by her former partner Peadar Phair in killing that has been described by her grieving family as “appalling and horrific.”

Minutes before arriving at the house, Mr Phair was spotted walking along Abbey Road dressed in a suit.

He had parked his small white van at the entrance of the village and was observed by neighbours after 3pm making the short journey to the home of his former partner on foot.

At some point within the next hour Mr Phair fatally stabbed Ms Leonard and attempted to kill her son Conor, who has Down’s Syndrome, before taking his own life.

Father Brendan Gallagher, who conducted this morning’s service at St Mary’s Church in Brookeborough, referred to the tragic events that unfolded earlier this week when he spoke of “evil lurking in the shadow, seeking to destroy life.”

“But in that moment of madness, Conor cared for and protected his mum,” he told mourners.

“But since that time, this family, this community have stood in the light, to confront, to overcome the dark shadows that seek to destroy life.”

He added: “In such a horrific death which Connie experienced, the constant question is ‘Why?’ Why should such a terrible thing happen to such a beautiful person?

“Where is our God in this moment of evil? . . . Many people experience and express feelings of regret. If I had been there to protect? If I had done something differently?”

But he said, Ms Leonard would not want her family or friends, thinking or feeling that way.

He told mourners the funeral was to celebrate all that was “loving, tender and beautiful in Connie’s life” along with “gifts and blessings and memories that we cherish and hold close to our hearts.”

“She possessed so many beautiful gifts, but she carried them in a very unassuming, humble way.”

Ms. Leonard was born into a family home filled with the sound of music and from the age of six she travelled with her father Dinnie to music sessions and fleadhs all over Ireland, winning three All Ireland Medals in accordion and piano.

“It was a gift she wanted to share with others, bringing so many young people into the love of the traditional music and culture. Whether it was here in Brookeborough, or Donagh or Lisnaskea. All over the county and beyond. With her energy and enthusiasm, her infectious smile and the twinkle in her eye, she has left a legacy of musical talent for generations to come,” he said.

The music during the service was led by a range of people who were touched by the life and musical talents of Ms. Leonard.

“It is a wonderful tribute to her that so many gifted musicians are here today to play a slow air, a lament and also a life filled reel or jig,” said Fr. Gallagher.

The readings were read by Ms Leonard’s brother Kieran and Fergal and the prayers of the faithful were led by her cousins.

Symbols which represent the many qualities of Connie’s life were brought forward, including her All Ireland Fleadh medals, her accordion, Rosary beads, book of the Gospels, a symbol of her cooking skills and a family photograph, presented by Conor.

One of Ms. Leonard’s gifts was her love of cooking and baking and through her work in schools, sharing her love and gift, it was something she took great pride in.”

Addressing mourners, Fr Gallagher said: “Conor is our future and our reason to hope.”