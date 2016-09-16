Cocaine worth €23,000 seized and woman arrested in Dublin

Gardaí have seized cocaine worth an estimated value of €23,000 in Dublin.

A woman was also arrested in the planned operation.

Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit made the drug seizure following the planned search of a premises at Emmet Lodge, Inchicore, Dublin, on Thursday afternoon at about 3.30pm.

They were assisted by gardaí from the DMR South Central Burglary Response Unit.

A woman in her late 20s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Granard Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure is part of an ongoing operation into the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Roscommon/Longford area.

The drugs seized will be sent forward for analysis.