Cocaine worth €23,000 seized and woman arrested in Dublin
Drugs discovered in planned search at Emmet Lodge, Inchicore, on Thursday afternoon
Some of the cocaine seized at Inchicore, Dublin, on Thursday, September 15th, 2016. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí have seized cocaine worth an estimated value of €23,000 in Dublin.
A woman was also arrested in the planned operation.
Gardaí attached to the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit made the drug seizure following the planned search of a premises at Emmet Lodge, Inchicore, Dublin, on Thursday afternoon at about 3.30pm.
They were assisted by gardaí from the DMR South Central Burglary Response Unit.
A woman in her late 20s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Granard Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The seizure is part of an ongoing operation into the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Roscommon/Longford area.
The drugs seized will be sent forward for analysis.