Cocaine worth €1.5m seized from south Dublin house

Cocaine worth €1.5 million has been seized following a raid on a house in south Dublin.

The discovery of 22kgs of the drug was made following the planned search of an address on Rathmines Road Lower.

Rathmines Garda station

One man, mid 20’s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Rathmines Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

The arrest and seizure were carried out as part of Operation Thor.