Cocaine and cannabis worth €250,000 seized in Limerick

A man has been arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth €250,000 was seized by gardaí in Limerick on Saturday.

Gardaí searched a number of houses in Limerick on Saturday and in one house in Moyross they discovered €19,500 worth of cannabis resin, €12,500 worth of cocaine and €215,000 worth of cannabis herb.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Henry St Garda station and is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

In another search of a property in Kileely, Limerick €10,050 cash and €100 worth of Cannabis resin was also seized.

The searches were part of an on going investigation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Limerick area.