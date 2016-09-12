Coast guard member dies after boat capsizes during search

A woman on an Irish Coast Guard search operation has died after the boat she was in capsized.

The rescue worker was with two colleagues on the third day of attempts to find a missing man off the Co Clare coast.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said the crew – two women and a man from the Kilkee unit – were thrown from a rigid inflatable boat in a heavy swell as they scoured cliffs and the shoreline near the town.

The dead woman was airlifted from the water unconscious and was transferred to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead.

A second woman was also taken from the water and she is believed to be in a stable condition.

The man on the crew, the coxswain of the unit, has been rescued and is in a stable condition, according to the Department of Transport.

Initially rescue teams were unable to reach him on rocks near where the boat capsized by helicopter or by boat due to overhanging cliffs and the heavy seas.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1pm with RNLI volunteer crews from Kilrush on the Shannon estuary joining the search and rescue operation along with another coast guard team from Doolin.

The Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon was involved in the response, along with a second helicopter and the RNLI volunteer crew from the Aran Islands.

Local fire service teams were also called in.

The Kilkee Coast Guard put to sea for a third day in attempts to find a man missing from Lissycasey, Co Clare, since Friday.

It is understood conditions had prevented the search operation from going out until before lunchtime and there were reports of heavy swells before the tragedy struck.

PA