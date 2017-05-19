Chief suspect in Garda Adrian Donohoe murder held in New York

Senior gardaí have described the arrest of the chief suspect in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in New York yesterday as a “significant breakthrough”.

The man in his twenties who was detained by Homeland Security in New York could be deported to Ireland as early as next week from the US, it has emerged.

Det Donohoe, a father-of-two was shot dead on January 25th, 2013 while on a cash escort with his colleague Detective Garda Joe Ryan near Dundalk, Co Louth.

The man arrested in New York, on Thursday fled Ireland along with other associates and gardaí believe the man arrested is the individual responsible for the killing.

The man who had been in hiding amongst the Irish community in New York was arrested yesterday morning in New York by Homeland Security who had been monitoring the individual and his associates.

It is understood he was detained due to a visa irregularity.

The man is currently being detained by Homeland Security Investigation (ICE), but officials have been in contact with Irish authorities.

It’s understood the man may arrive back in Ireland as early as next week, where he is expected to be questioned in relation to Det Donohoe’s murder.

It is believed the suspect is in his mid-20s and is from south Armagh.

Det Donohoe was on a cash escort at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth when a cross-Border gang ambushed him and Det Ryan.

A five-men opened fire with a shotgun when Det Donohoe went to investigate a suspicious car.

The gang shot Det Donohoe dead and then stole more than €4,000 in cash before making their getaway in a Volkswagen Passat.

Senior gardaí told The Irish Times news of the arrest in New York had been welcomed by Det Donohoe’s wife Caroline.

One said: “Homeland Security in New York had been monitoring a number of individuals for some time in assisstance with gardaí here in Ireland. They were monitoring the individual who was arrested last night whom is a Chief Suspect in the murder of Garda Donohoe.

“Deportation will be the next step in this process, as it is my understanding the individual was arrested for immigration offences. Homeland Security were watching this man and when the opportunity arose to pounce they did.

“If the deportation is a speedy process then the man could arrive back in Ireland as early as next Wednesday where he will be arrested for questioning in relation to the murder.”