Charleton Tribunal told of ‘concern’ senior gardaí have same lawyers

Lawyers acting for Garda whistleblowers have expressed “deep concern” that the same legal team is to represent Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan and former commissioner Martin Callinan before the Charleton Tribunal.

The tribunal is investigating allegations of a smear campaign against Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

The tribunal heard applications for legal representation on Thursday morning during which it emerged that the same counsel is also to act for all members of the gardaí, save where conflicts of interest emerge or they have independent representation.

Counsel for Sgt McCabe, Michael McDowell SC, said he was concerned about a catagory of persons being represented by the same legal team and that individuals might not be able to give specific instructions.

He might in time make a submission on the matter and ask the tribunal chairman, Mr Justice Peter Charleton, to rule on the matter, he said.

Mr McDowell said that as well as potential conflicts of interest he was also concerned about the process that was being established by the Garda, according to media reports, for assembling the evidence that will be presented to the tribunal.

Deep concern

He said he would be putting in writing his “deep concern” about the former and current commissioners being represented by the same legal team, and about the process whereby evidence from the gardaí was to be gathered.

The involvement of a single team in the gathering of evidence would have a serious effect on the capacity of individual gardaí to be represented before the tribunal.

Mr Justice Charleton said he would think about the matter. He said the “whole notion of conflicts of interest is something we perhaps take an exaggerated view of”.

John Ferry BL, who is to represent Garda whistleblower Superintendent David Taylor, said he may also make a representation about his concern about the same legal team representing the former and sitting Garda Commissioner.

He said his client was still a member of the force but all the other members of the force were being represented by the same legal team.

An application for representation was made by Michael Hegarty solicitors on behalf of Sergeant Yvonne Martin, Sergeant Brigid McGowan, Goretti Sheridan, and Sergeant David Durkan.

Sergeant Martin was named in the O’Higgins Commission report in relation to a meeting with Sergeant McCabe, while the others were connected with matters to do with Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison.

Conor Dignam SC sought representation on behalf of the former and sitting commissioners and serving and former members of the gardaí.

Mr Justice Charleton is to give his ruling on the applications for full and limited representation on Monday next.

The chairman heard a number of applications for representation on behalf of media organisations.

Sean Gillan SC sought representation for RTÉ and those of its employees who were involved with matters concerning the tribunal’s terms of reference.

One of the tribunal’s terms of reference is to “investigate whether Commissioner O’Sullivan, using briefing material prepared in Garda Headquarters, influenced or attempted to influence broadcasts on RTÉ on the 9th of May, 2016, purporting to be a leaked account of the unpublished O’Higgins Commission Report, in which Sergeant McCabe was branded a liar and irresponsible.”

It is also to investigate whether the former or sitting commissioner directed that the media be briefed negatively about Sergeant McCabe.

Following an application from Michael Kiely, for Associated Newspapers, Mr Justice Charleton said he was being asked to grant representation but journalists were not saying to him whether they had any information that was relevant to the tribunal’s terms of reference.

Journalistic Privilege

Mr Kealy said he might make submissions on the issue of journalistic privilege and when that was clarified the journalists could consider if there was information they had which was relevant to the tribunal and which they could give to the tribunal.

However Mr Justice Charleton said the question had still not been answered as to whether the journalists had an relevant information.

Mr Kealy said the difficulty was that the question that would immediately arise was “who told you that?” The question immediately raised potential difficulties to do with journalistic sources.

The chairman asked if the journalists would say if they had been told anything by senior member of the gardaí that was designed to blacken Sergeant McCabe’s name? Mr Kealy said answering that question might be “inappropriate” in the context of journalistic privilege.

Mark Dunne BL, for The Irish Times, said it was looking for limited representation. The chairman said he understood that The Irish Times did not publish any reports damaging to Sergeant McCabe but he had “no idea” if anyone had approached any of its journalists suggeting any “calumny” about him. Mr Dunne said that perhaps the application was premature and he might reserve his position.

Mr Justice Charleton said journalists might have information that was relevant, and they could publish it tomorrow without revealing their sources, and yet would not tell the tribunal and would at the same time seek legal representation.

He did not see this as logical or “fair for the people of Ireland” who are paying for the tribunal.

Kieran Kelly solicitor, for Independent News & Media, made an application on behalf of that organisation.

Solicitor Brian Gallagher sought limited representation on behalf of the former Minister for Justice, Alan Shatter.