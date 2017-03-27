Catch your breath: what you need to know about latest Garda crisis

Q. What is all the controversy surrounding An Garda Síochána about, exactly?

A. Well, two distinct issues have cropped up for Garda management over recent weeks. Firstly, it was revealed last week that almost a million breath tests recorded as being performed by gardaí between 2012 and 2016 in fact never took place. It was first reported in The Irish Times in February, when David Labanyi reported that the operation of drink-driving checkpoints was being audited after it emerged the number of breath tests recorded on the pulse system appeared significantly higher than the number of motorists tested.

Separately, gardaí also admitted last week that 147,000 motorists were wrongly summoned to court for road traffic infringements after they had already paid fixed charge notices. Around 14,700 convictions arose from the cases, all of which will have to be retrospectively challenged by gardaí at substantial cost to the taxpayer.

Q. Why is the breath test issue such a big deal?

A. Politicians and the relevant authorities, as well as members of the public, are perplexed as to the scale of the error: one million breath tests were actually taken over the four-year period, yet this figure was somehow exaggerated by more than 100 per cent to two million.

The discrepancy was first noticed in 2014 by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, which noted a stark difference between the number of disposable mouth pieces being purchased by gardaí for the purposes of carrying out breath tests and the much higher number of tests said to have been carried out.

To make matters worse, the Policing Authority which is responsible for oversight of An Garda Síochána was only made aware of the issue last month when it was first publicly reported by The Irish Times.

Q. How could they possibly have got the figures so wrong?

A. The short answer is: no one really seems to know, least of all Garda management. Theories for the existence of the almost one million phantom test records range from lax recording procedures by gardaí in stations around the country, accidental overestimations of the number of tests carried out or, more seriously, a deliberate ploy by some members of the force to inflate road enforcement figures so they look more impressive.

Q. How did the issue of prosecutions come to light?

A. Whereas the revelations about breath testing figures were prompted by earlier media reports, it appears Garda management saw it as a good opportunity to come clean about the wrongful prosecutions issue as well.

It is thought the State will face a legal bill amounting to tens of millions of euro arising from the prosecuted cases, which gardaí admit should never have proceeded following the payment of fixed charge notices by the motorists involved.

On top of the basic cost of lodging appeals, people who experienced material loss attached to their wrongful conviction such, as increases to insurance premiums or loss of employment, may seek to sue for damages.

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Q. What does the Garda Commissioner have to say about all of this?

A. Nóirín O’Sullivan released a statement on Saturday in which she described the findings as “totally unacceptable and not in keeping with the standards of a modern and professional policing service”. Commentators have accused her of shirking responsibility for the controversies and laying the blame on lower-ranking members of the force.

Q. So what happens next?

A. The combined controversies have created an undeniably fraught atmosphere for Nóirín O’Sullivan, whose leadership of An Garda Síochána will be subject to a no confidence motion by Sinn Féin later today.

She is due to face questions from TDs at an Oireachtas Justice Committee meeting on Wednesday, while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says his party’s confidence in the Commissioner is contingent on her providing a more detailed statement on the scandals within the next 48 hours.